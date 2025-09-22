Hyderabad: Strategic Nerve Center For Global Enterprises

Jitesh Ghai, CEO of Hyland Software opined that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping enterprise technology in India by enabling smarter and faster operations. He also spoke on the challenges and oppoetunitues in building a skilled tech workforce in Hyderabad and on many other intersting topics in conversation with Deccan Chronicle.

Excerpts:

1. How do you see AI reshaping enterprise technology in India over the next 3–5 years?

Over the next 3–5 years, Hyland sees AI fundamentally reshaping enterprise technology in India by enabling smarter, faster, and more connected operations across industries. With the opening of its new innovation hub in Hyderabad, Hyland is accelerating the development and deployment of its AI-powered solutions -- including the Content Innovation Cloud platform, Enterprise Context Engine, and Enterprise Agent Mesh -- to meet the growing demand for intelligent automation and digital transformation in the region.

The Enterprise Context Engine provides a unified, dynamic view of enterprise operations by linking content, processes, people, and applications across systems like ERP and CRM. This enables Indian organizations to break down silos and gain real-time insights from their data. Paired with the Enterprise Agent Mesh, a network of AI agents tailored to industry-specific workflows, Hyland empowers businesses to automate complex tasks, scale institutional knowledge, and enhance decision-making without overhauling existing systems.

As Indian enterprises increasingly seek to modernize legacy infrastructure and adopt AI responsibly, Hyland’s platform offers a scalable, secure, and locally supported path to transformation, especially in regulated sectors like insurance, healthcare, and government.





2. What are the key challenges and opportunities in building a skilled tech workforce in Hyderabad?

Opportunities

• Access to Top Talent: Hyderabad's reputation as a premier technology hub gives Hyland access to a deep pool of skilled professionals in software development, cloud services, and AI.

• Innovation Acceleration: The new office is positioned as a hub for advancing the Content Innovation Cloud, including technologies like the Enterprise Context Engine and Enterprise Agent Mesh, which require specialized talent to build and scale.

• Regional Growth: The Hyderabad facility strengthens Hyland’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling closer collaboration with regional customers and faster deployment of AI- powered solutions.

• Customer Success Focus: By recruiting professionals in customer success and professional services, Hyland aims to enhance implementation support and drive measurable outcomes for clients.

Challenges

• Competition for Talent: Hyderabad's thriving tech ecosystem means Hyland must compete with other global and domestic firms for top-tier engineers and AI specialists.

• Skill Alignment: Building a workforce skilled in emerging technologies like AI agents and contextual engines require targeted training and onboarding programs.

• Integration with Global Teams: Ensuring seamless collaboration between Hyderabad and other global offices (like those in the U.S. and Kolkata) will be essential for consistent product development and support.





3. How can international tech companies best align with India’s evolving data compliance and localization policies?

To align effectively with India’s evolving data compliance and localization policies, international tech companies like Hyland must navigate a complex regulatory landscape shaped by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) and sector-specific mandates.

Here are key opportunities and best practices:

• Invest in Local Infrastructure: Establishing or expanding innovation centers in India, like Hyland’s move in Hyderabad, helps meet localization mandates while improving performance and trust.

• Adopt Hybrid Cloud Models: Store sensitive data locally while processing non-sensitive data globally to optimize compliance and efficiency

• Leverage Data Classification Tools: These help identify which data must be localized, reducing unnecessary overhead and improving compliance accuracy.

• Build Strong Governance Frameworks: Appoint India-based data protection officers, conduct regular audits, and implement robust internal controls to meet SDF obligations.

• Monitor Regulatory Changes: India’s data laws are evolving rapidly; staying informed is essential to avoid penalties and maintain operational continuity.

By proactively adapting to India’s data sovereignty-focused policies, Hyland can strengthen its regional presence, build customer trust, and ensure long-term success in a strategically important market.

4. What trends are you observing in digital transformation efforts among Indian enterprises?

Hyland is observing several key digital transformation trends among Indian enterprises, particularly as organizations seek to modernize operations, improve customer engagement, and leverage AI and cloud technologies:

Key Trends Observed by Hyland

• Cloud-Enabled Content Services: Indian enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based platforms to support remote work, improve scalability, and ensure business continuity. Hyland’s Content Innovation Cloud aligns with this shift, offering SaaS and PaaS models that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

• Federated Repositories: To overcome siloed legacy systems, organizations are embracing federated repositories that unify data across departments. This enables better analytics, improved productivity, and supports AI-driven decision-making.

• Intelligent Automation & AI Adoption: Companies are turning to intelligent automation to handle growing volumes of unstructured data. AI tools are being used to extract insights, automate workflows, and enhance operational efficiency; especially in sectors like insurance, banking, and IT.

• Low-Code Development: There’s a growing demand for low-code platforms that allow rapid deployment of digital solutions without heavy reliance on IT teams. This trend supports faster innovation and agility in responding to market needs.

• Customer-Centric Transformation: Indian enterprises are focusing on personalized, omnichannel customer experiences. Digital tools are being used to enhance engagement through mobile apps, social platforms, and AI-powered service channels.

• Data-Driven Decision Making: With increased access to analytics and AI, businesses are leveraging data to make faster, more informed decisions. This is especially evident in sectors like finance and telecom, where real-time insights are critical.

Opportunities for Hyland Hyland’s AI-powered solutions, like the Enterprise Context Engine and Enterprise Agent Mesh, are well- positioned to support these trends by bridging fragmented systems, enabling intelligent automation, and delivering contextual insights across platforms.





5. How does Hyderabad’s tech ecosystem compare with other global innovation hubs you've engaged with?

Hyderabad’s tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub, and when compared to other major centers like Silicon Valley, London, or Singapore, it offers a unique blend of advantages and evolving challenges:

• Global Capability Center (GCC) Leadership: Hyderabad hosts over 355 GCCs, accounting for nearly 15% of India’s total. These centers have evolved from back-office support units into strategic innovation hubs, attracting multinationals like Microsoft, JP Morgan, and Meta.

• AI and Emerging Tech Focus: The city is positioning itself at the forefront of AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. Initiatives like the planned 200-acre AI city and partnerships with academic institutions are helping bridge the digital skills gap.

• Talent Availability and Cost Advantage: Hyderabad houses 14% of India’s digital tech talent and produces over 300,000 graduates annually, second only to Bangalore. Its lower cost of living and robust infrastructure make it a cost-effective alternative to more expensive global hubs.

• Collaborative Ecosystem: The city fosters strong collaboration between startups, GCCs, and service providers, enabling rapid innovation and co-creation. This synergy helps companies move from outsourcing models to full-stack product engineering and IP development.

Hyderabad is no longer just a promising tech city -- it’s becoming a strategic nerve center for global enterprises. Its blend of affordability, talent, and innovation makes it a compelling alternative to traditional global hubs, especially for companies focused on AI, cloud, and digital transformation.





6. What role do public-private partnerships play in accelerating tech innovation and adoption in regions like Telangana?

Public-private partnerships play a pivotal role in accelerating tech innovation and adoption in regions like Telangana, especially as the state positions itself as a leading digital and innovation hub in India. Here’s how we see them driving impact:

• Bridging Resource and Expertise Gaps: Governments provide regulatory frameworks, funding, and access to public infrastructure, while private companies contribute technical expertise, innovation, and market-ready solutions. This synergy accelerates the deployment of emerging technologies like AI, cloud, and data platforms.

• Driving Inclusive AI Development: PPPs help ensure that AI technologies are developed ethically and inclusively. By involving civil society, academia, and industry, these partnerships integrate diverse perspectives into AI design and deployment --critical for regions with varied socio- economic contexts like Telangana.

• Enhancing Skills and Workforce Readiness: Through joint initiatives, PPPs support AI literacy, digital skills training, and workforce development programs. This is essential for building a future-ready talent pool in Telangana’s growing tech sector.

• Promoting Sustainable Innovation: PPPs encourage the development of energy-efficient and environmentally responsible tech infrastructure. This aligns with Telangana’s broader goals around green growth and sustainable urban development.

• Catalyzing Regional Innovation Hubs: By fostering collaboration between government bodies, startups, and global tech firms, PPPs help build innovation clusters, such as Hyderabad’s HITEC City, that attract investment and talent while supporting scalable digital transformation.