Centre Asks States to Protect Bank Staff, Ensure Uninterrupted Services

New Delhi: In order to ensure uninterrupted public services in banks, the finance ministry has asked chief secretaries of all states and Union territories to safeguard bank staff and maintain uninterrupted banking services for the public. The move of the government comes after the recent disturbing incidents of anti-social elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within bank premises.

“News reports and social media coverage in the recent past highlighted disturbing incidents of anti-social elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within bank premises, which includes verbal abuse, physical assault and even disruption of operations,” said the department of financial services (DFS) secretary M Nagaraju in a letter, addressing to the chief secretaries.Nagaraju further said that these are unlawful actions, which discourage the morale of bank staff and undermine public trust in the safe delivery of banking services. “Such actions must be dealt with firmly and promptly, with deterrent legal measures to protect bank staff and ensure uninterrupted public access to banking,” the secretary said.He also requested all the states to issue suitable advisories to sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police to take all preventive measures to avoid such incidents in bank branches including deployment of local police/patrolling during peak banking hours at vulnerable locations. “These measures will enhance public trust, provide a secure environment for bank employees and facilitate the effective delivery of banking services,” he said.