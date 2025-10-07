Car Sales Surge in Navratri, Sep Growth at 6%

Pune: Passenger vehicles retail sales during the nine-day Navratri festival surged 35 per cent on year to 2.17 lakh units from 1.61 lakh units in the same festival period last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations or FADA said on Tuesday.

The bumper sale led to the passenger vehicle retail sales jumping to 6 per cent on year 2.99 lakh units in September, from 2.82 lakh units last year, highlighting the combined impact of revised GST 2.0 rates and seasonal buying patterns.

“September 2025 was an exceptionally unique month for India's automobile retail industry. The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

“However, the dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as Navratri festivities coincided with the implementation of lower GST rates, reviving customer sentiment and accelerating deliveries across most vehicle categories," FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said in a statement.

This led to the month ending with an overall growth and positive momentum in all segments, except three-wheelers and construction equipment, he noted.

“The Navratri period witnessed record-breaking footfalls at dealerships and subsequent deliveries,” Giridhar said.

The reduction in GST rates, coupled with festive demand, led to renewed enquiries and bookings, although limited billing days restricted the full potential of the rebound, FADA said.

The momentum built in the closing days of September will carry forward into Deepawali, marking a promising end to the 42-days festive period, it added.

Two-wheeler retail sales last month stood at 12,87,735 units, an increase of 7 per cent on year against 12,08,996 units in September 2024. In the Navratri period, sales grew 36 per cent to 8,35,364 units as compared with 6,14,460 units in the same period last year.

Two-wheeler retails were powered by affordability improvements, festive offers, and pent-up demand finally translating into retail joy, FADA stated.

Three-wheeler retail sales last month stood at 98,866 units, a dip of 7 per cent as compared with 1,06,534 units in September last year. Navratri period saw retails of 46,204 units, a jump of 25 per cent as against 37,097 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 3 per cent to 72,124 units last month as against 70,254 units in the same month last year. The segment sales during the Navratri period saw a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year to 33,856 units.

Tractor retail sales grew 4 per cent annually to 64,785 units in September. Navratri period witnessed a 19 per cent jump in retails at 21,604 units as against 18,203 units in the year-ago period.

Overall sales last month, across segments, stood at 18,27,337 units, an increase of 5 per cent against 17,36,760 units in September 2024.