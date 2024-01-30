Byju’s Plans To Raise $200 MN Via Rights Issue

Chennai: Ed-tech start-up Byju’s plans to raise $200 million through a rights issue to its existing shareholders.

The board of Think and Learn, the parent company of the ed-tech major Byju's, on Monday approved raising $200 million through a rights issue to its existing shareholders.

The issue will happen at a post-money valuation of $225 million, which is 99 per cent lower than a previous funding round, which happened at a valuation of $22 billion.

“The proposed rights issuance by TLPL aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes," the company said in a statement.

“The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements, while maintaining rights of our valued shareholders,” Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s said.