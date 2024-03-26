BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Following are the top business stories at 2035 hours: DEL54 BIZ-RBI-CAD **** India's CAD dips to USD 10.5 billion in October-December: RBI New Delhi: India's current account deficit declined to USD 10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in October-December quarter from USD 11.4 billion in the previous three months and USD 16.8 billion a year back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday. **** DEL39 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning run on selling in IT, banking shares Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 361 points on Tuesday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and IT shares amid mixed global trends. **** DEL80 BIZ-LD RUPEE **** Rupee jumps 32 paise to close at 83.29 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee recovered from all-time low level and appreciated 32 paise to close at 83.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday on decline in the US dollar and positive Asian currencies. **** DEL3 BIZ-S&P-INDIA **** S&P ups India growth forecast to 6.8 pc for FY'25 New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the next financial year to 6.8 per cent, but flagged restrictive interest rates as a dampener for economic growth. **** DEL74 BIZ-ONION-PROCUREMENT **** Govt to begin procurement of 5 lakh tonnes of rabi onion in 2-3 days to protect farmers' interest New Delhi: Amid concern over likely fall in mandi prices in view of extension of onion export ban, the government on Tuesday assured farmers that it will start procurement of 5 lakh tonnes of rabi onion in next 2-3 days to protect their interest. **** DEL64 BIZ-2NDLD SPGROUP-ADANI **** Adani Ports to acquire 95 per cent stake in Odisha''s Gopalpur Port for Rs 1,349 crore New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Ports in Odisha from Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Orissa Stevedores Ltd at an equity value of Rs 1,349 crore. **** DEL68 BIZ-YOUTUBE-VIDEO-REMOVAL **** YouTube removes over 2.2 mn videos in India over community norm violation in Oct-Dec New Delhi: YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos in India between October and December 2023 for the violation of its community guidelines, with the country topping the list of video takedowns ahead of nations like the US and Russia. **** DEL13 BIZ-WIPRO-GE-HEALTHCARE **** Wipro GE Healthcare to invest Rs 8,000 cr in 5 yrs on medical devices manufacturing, local R&D New Delhi: Wipro GE Healthcare on Tuesday said it will invest over Rs 8,000 crore in India over the next five years to increase local manufacturing and research and development (R&D). **** DEL40 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE **** Gold falls Rs 100; silver slumps Rs 250 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 100 to Rs 66,850 per 10 grams in the domestic market on Tuesday amid weak trends in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. **** PTI SHW SHW

