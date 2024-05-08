Bridgestone India launches new Dueler All-Terrain 002 tyres

Pune: Bridgestone, the world’s second largest Japanese tyre maker, has unveiled its latest innovation in tyre technology, the Dueler All-Terrain (A/T) 002, designed to provide enhanced grip and stability for both on-road and off-road driving experiences.



The Dueler A/T002, part of Bridgestone’s Dueler range, boasts superior wet and dry grip, handling, and extended wear life, making it a premium choice for SUVs and 4X4 vehicles.

Engineered with a 5 Rib-technology featuring hexagonal blocks and a staggered pattern architecture, this tyre ensures even stiffness and contact pressure distribution, resulting in enhanced durability and mileage, the company shared.

“We are committed towards giving the Indian market world class products that offer superior driving comfort and safety,” said Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director of Bridgestone India.

He said the Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is one such example where Indian customers will benefit from a premium product that is the best in its class and is backed by world class technology.

Rajarshi Moitra, Chief Commercial Officer at Bridgestone India said the new Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is especially designed for SUVs and 4x4 giving customers an excellent on road and off-road driving experience.

He said the New Dueler All-Terrain AT002 delivers superior wear life while offering excellent grip handling in both dry and wet conditions.

"Its low noise and superior ride comfort attributes also make it a premium choice for on-road experience, thus providing our SUVs and 4x4 customers with a complete all round premium ride experience,” Moitra claimed.