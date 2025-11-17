Bridgestone India appoints Rajarshi Moitra as Managing Director

Hyderabad: Bridgestone India today announced the appointment of Mr. Rajarshi Moitra as Managing Director of Bridgestone India Private Ltd. (Bridgestone India), effective January 1, 2026.



Mr. Moitra, currently serving as Deputy Managing Director, succeeds Mr. Hiroshi Yoshizane, who has served as Managing Director of Bridgestone India since January 2024 and has concurrently held the role of Group President, Bridgestone Asia Pacific, India, China (BSAPIC) since May 2025.

Mr. Yoshizane will be promoted to Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, effective 1 January 2026. He continues to serve as BSAPIC Group President, Chairman of the Board of Bridgestone India, and Vice Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association, the national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India. Through these roles Mr. Yoshizane will provide strategic guidance to Bridgestone India and contribute to the sustainable growth of the industry.

“I’m deeply honored to take on the role of Managing Director and to continue supporting our teams at Bridgestone India, with whom I have worked so closely over the past few years. I look forward to continuing to work in alignment with Bridgestone’s essence and its unchanging mission of ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality’, as we serve our customers, OEM partners, and communities at large,” said Mr. Moitra.

“Bridgestone India has been an important part of Bridgestone’s growth journey globally, and it has been a privilege to work with such a passionate and capable team driving that progress. Together, we have strengthened our business operations, expanded our market presence, enhanced Safety & Quality, and planted important seeds for the future through initiatives in R&D, social contribution, and sustainability. The team’s strong commitment to serving customers and communities has created a solid foundation for continued success. As I continue my responsibilities as Group President of BSAPIC and Chairman of the Board of Bridgestone India, I look forward to supporting its continued growth under Rajarshi’s capable leadership,” said Mr. Yoshizane.

Mr. Moitra is an experienced leader with over 20 years of experience in the areas of Business Strategy, Profit Centre Management, Sales & Marketing and leading large transformations. He joined Bridgestone India in 2019 to lead the Consumer business at Bridgestone India. Since then, he has progressively expanded his roles and responsibilities to include Consumer & Commercial Business, Solution Business, Logistics & Supply Chain Management. In June 2024, he assumed the position of Executive Director – Sales & Marketing. Subsequently in May 2025, he was appointed as Bridgestone India Deputy Managing Director supporting the Bridgestone India operations.



With the new leadership structure, Bridgestone India will continue to advance its transformation journey toward becoming a sustainable solutions company. Guided by the vision of contributing to a sustainable society, the company is committed to creating value as articulated in the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment*1” and to realizing a sustainable society through the evolution of its management structure, which will accelerate the company’s growth by enabling sustainable value creation.

