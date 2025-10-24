Bridgestone India Announces Winners of the 5th Edition of Mobility Social Impact Awards

Hyderabad: Bridgestone India today announced the winners of the 5th Edition of its Mobility Social Impact Awards (MSIA) 2025 in Pune celebrating organizations that have leveraged mobility as a force for social good at a ceremony attended by industry leaders and social change-makers. Mobility Social Impact Award (MSIA) is an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating innovative mobility solutions transforming India's landscape.



This year, the awards were presented in two categories namely Empowerment of Vulnerable Communities and Road Safety Innovation and Excellence. The winners were felicitated by Dr. Girish Kulkarni, renowned social worker and founder of Snehalaya, at a ceremony attended by dignitaries from industry, academia and government.



“It is a privilege to honour these changemakers who are redefining mobility for social good. Their work reflects our shared commitment to building inclusive, safe, and empowered communities,” said Mr. Hiroshi Yoshizane, Group President, Bridgestone Asia Pacific and Managing Director, Bridgestone India



In the Empowerment of Vulnerable Communities category, The Association of People with Disability (APD), Bengaluru won the top honour for its Rehab on Wheels initiative, which provides last-mile rehabilitation services to people with disabilities in underserved regions. Impact Guru Foundation (IGF-India) Delhi, was named 1st Runner-up for initiatives like Empower Her and Mission I-M-Possible, impacting over 81 lakh lives through healthcare, education, and skilling. Jharkhand Vikas Parishad (JVP) from Jharkhand received the Jury Commendation for its community-led programs across 160+ villages promoting sustainable livelihoods and women’s empowerment.



Under Road Safety Innovation and Excellence, ALERT (Amenity Lifeline Emergency Response Team) from Chennai bagged the top award for empowering over 4.5 lakh citizens with life-saving emergency response skills. Social Association for Everyone (SAFE India), Bhubaneshwar was recognized as 1st Runner-up for its #ZoneZero Safe School Zone and RSDAS Driver Training programs, improving safety for over 40,000 students and 2 lakh drivers. Safety Research Foundation (SRF) Bangalore & Maharashtra received the Jury Commendation for its BRACE Project, transforming school safety through infrastructure upgrades and community engagement.

Now in its fifth year, the Mobility Social Impact Awards is Bridgestone India’s flagship initiative, recognizing scalable and impactful solutions that use mobility to drive positive social transformation and community well-being across India.

The jury comprised of Mr. Rama Shankar Pandey, Social Defence fellow of Indian Administrative fellowship at Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India, Mr. Sudhir Kulkarni, Executive Director - Human Resources and Admin, Ms. Jyotsna Sharma, Executive Director - Finance and IT, Dr. Deepak Walokar (Former Director – Karve Institute of Social Service, Pune, Maharashtra), and Ms. Smita Agarwal – Former Head Education, Tata Steel CSR.



The Mobility Social Impact Awards reflect the “Empowerment”, “Ease”, “Emotion” and “ Efficiency” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment,* which outline Bridgestone’s corporate commitment to contributing to a society that ensures accessibility and dignity for all (Empowerment), to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life (Ease), inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility ( Emotion) and maximizing productivity through the advancement of mobility ( Efficiency).

Through initiatives like MSIA, Bridgestone continues to advance its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality” by driving positive change and building safer, more inclusive communities across India.

