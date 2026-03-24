Bounteous X Accolite, ISB Wing Announce Partnership

Hyderabad: Bounteous x Accolite, a digital transformation consultancy, announced a partnership with the ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS), a research and applied analytics and AI arm of the Indian School of Business (ISB) for the Capstone Project in its Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA).

This collaboration gives students an opportunity to work on live projects that apply AI, machine learning, and analytics, a release said.“We believe the future of digital transformation lies at the intersection of human insight and AI-driven innovation,” said Ketan Somani, regional CEO, Bounteous x Accolite.“The AMPBA programme is designed to prepare professionals to lead in a data-driven world. Our collaboration with Bounteous strengthens that mission,” said Prof. Manish Gangwar, executive director, ISB Institute of Data Science.“Through this partnership, our participants learn how to convert analytical theory into tangible business value.”