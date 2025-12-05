Bonus Partners with Bridge Federation of India for 67th Ashok Ruia Winter Nationals in Kolkata

Kolkata: Parksons Cartamundi, India’s leading playing cards and card games manufacturer & distributor, has partnered with the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) to co-sponsor the 67th Ashok Ruia Winter Nationals—one of the country’s most prestigious and long-standing Bridge tournaments. The championship will be held from December 1–11, 2025, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata.

The collaboration marks a coming together of two worlds united by their love for cards — the craft of creating them and the strategy of mastering them through Bridge.



Bridge is a globally recognised mind sport, often described as a cross between chess and teamwork. Played in pairs, it demands logic, focus, and coordination — qualities that make it a true test of intellect over luck. The game is officially recognised by the Olympic Committee and the Sports authority of India. Bridge has also been a part of the Asian games where India has won many accolades and is even practised at top Indian institutes like IITs and IIMs, where it is valued for sharpening problem-solving and decision-making skills.



For over six decades, the Ashok Ruia Winter Nationals has been the heart of India’s Bridge community — drawing players from across the country who share a deep passion for the game’s challenge and camaraderie.



Bonus Custom-designed decks for champions



As part of this partnership, all participants will play with specially designed Bonus Playing Cards by Parksons Cartamundi, created exclusively for the tournament. These limited-edition decks are a celebration of craftsmanship, precision, and the enduring spirit of play that Bridge represents.



Bonus Brand Launch in India



Bonus, a brand launched in India by Parksons Cartamundi in October 2025, introduced its legendary deck of playing cards—perfect for home games like Rummy, Bridge, Teen Patti, and various other family favourites—in a modern and contemporary avatar at a soft launch event held in Vietnam in September. The main launch is now set to take place during the upcoming Bridge competition and festive Christmas season, marking a grand introduction of the brand to Indian audiences.



Sri Debasish Ray, Vice President of the Bridge Federation of India, said, “I deeply acknowledge and appreciate the immense support that we are receiving from Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd. I strongly believe that its contribution will be instrumental in helping BFI to organize the best bridge events in the country. I hope and pray that Bridge reaches newer and greater heights in the near future”



Mr. Anant Vikram Somani a Bonus Envoy & an enthusiastic Bridge Player added, “Bridge has always been a Sport of intellect, logic, patience, and partnership where players thrive to showcase their thrilling display of strategies, skill, and sportsmanship. What makes it truly special is how it brings people together, across ages and backgrounds, through shared strategy and respect for the game. With Parksons Cartamundi on board, we’re adding another layer of creativity and excitement to this year’s tournament.”

Mr. Kapil Kejriwal, CEO & Managing Director, Parksons Cartamundi Private Limited said “Bonus has always been more than a deck of cards, it has been a part of India’s cultural fabric. Before independence, Bonus was synonymous with evenings of laughter, friendly rivalry, and meaningful connection, a familiar presence in homes across the country. But as decades passed, the original Bonus quietly disappeared, and what remained were only distant imitations of a cherished classic. A piece of our collective nostalgia was missing from store shelves, and from our tables.”

He further added, “Today, we are proudly bringing Bonus back home. Parksons Cartamundi is reviving this iconic brand with the same authenticity, craftsmanship, and spirit that made Bonus a favourite for generations. Because to us, cards are not just a game, they are how families bond, friends celebrate, and memories are created. Our ambition is to once again see Bonus in every Indian household, a timeless, inclusive brand that truly belongs to everyone.”

