Bolt.Earth Deploys 1 Lakh EV Chargers.

Bolt.Earth announced the successful deployment of over 1, 00,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country.

Spread across more than 1,800 towns and cities, this milestone marks a significant step in strengthening India’s EV charging infrastructure.

The company’s charging network includes a wide mix of charging solutions—from serving charging needs in residential and workplace settings, to high-speed Blaze DC and Lightning DC chargers designed for all types of EVs including 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers and 4 wheelers.

Bolt.Earth has developed its solutions end-to-end, encompassing hardware, software, services, and customer support. Its proprietary Charger Management System (CMS) enables efficient usage monitoring and dynamic pricing, creating a foundation for an intelligent and future-ready charging ecosystem.

Strategic OEM collaborations have further accelerated growth. Bolt.Earth installed over 20,000 chargers for OEMs like Bajaj and Mahindra, reinforcing the role of integrated charging solutions in enhancing the ownership experience.