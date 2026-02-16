BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Comes at Rs 74.50 Lakh

Pune: BMW, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced its most powerful version of the X3 range, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in the country, priced at Rs 74.50 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.

The new model to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant is the most powerful version of the X3 range, positioned above the existing 20 xDrive and 20d xDrive variants on sale.

“With the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, we have expanded the X3 offering in India to cater to our modern, performance-driven customers who demand more,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

The X3 30 xDrive is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It delivers 254 BHP and 400 Nm of torque, which drives all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.