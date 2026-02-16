BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Comes at Rs 74.50 Lakh
The SUV also boasts 20-inch M alloy wheels and enhanced braking systems, ensuring both style and performance on the road.
Pune: BMW, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced its most powerful version of the X3 range, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in the country, priced at Rs 74.50 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.
The new model to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant is the most powerful version of the X3 range, positioned above the existing 20 xDrive and 20d xDrive variants on sale.
“With the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, we have expanded the X3 offering in India to cater to our modern, performance-driven customers who demand more,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.
The X3 30 xDrive is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It delivers 254 BHP and 400 Nm of torque, which drives all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest in the range.
Externally, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro features an illuminated front grille flanked by adaptive LED headlights. It has flush-fitting door handles, darkened split rear lights and a rear diffuser finished in gloss black. The SUV rides on 20-inch M alloy wheels and larger M Sport brakes with red brake calipers.
Other features include the BMW Curved Display, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is equipped with Sport seats with active seat ventilation for front passengers, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and even a jewellery box located near the gear selector.
The top-end X3 offers advanced features such as adaptive suspension, driving assistant plus, parking assist plus, automatic differential brakes/locks (ADB-X), dynamic traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, dynamic stability control, and cornering brake control.