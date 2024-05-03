BMW Drives In New M4 Competition At Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker, on Thursday introduced the refreshed BMW M4 Competition in the Indian market priced at Rs 1.54 crore at pan India showroom.

Its closest rivals in terms of pricing include base versions of the Porsche Cayman and the 911.

The high performance imported coupe gets more power than before, even if most of the changes come in the form of minor exterior and interior tweaks.

The 2024 BMW M4 Competition gets updated Adaptive LED headlights and new LED taillights inspired by the M4 CSL. The massive kidney grille has been carried over and features a horizontal double slat design with a gloss black finish.

The M4 is fitted with a carbon fibre roof that helps reduce the centre of gravity. The car rides on M forged double-spoke-style wheels with brake calipers painted in gloss Blue.

The M Carbon exterior package includes inserts for the front air intakes, a rear diffuser and a carbon rear spoiler.

Inside, the M4 Competition features an M leather steering wheel, M sports seats with Active Seat Ventilation and the BMW Curved Display with OS 8.5.

The M4 Competition is powered by the S58 turbocharged 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine that produces 523 BHP and 650 Nm of torque.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system. BMW claims the M4 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.