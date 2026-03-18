BMW Brings New M2 CS Sports Car at Rs 1.66 Crore

Pune: BMW, the German luxury car maker, on Wednesday introduced the new BMW M2 CS, the performance-focused sports car, priced at Rs 1.66 crore at pan Indian showroom.

Only a few units have been allotted for India to be imported for the Indian buyers. “The new BMW M2 CS is optimized for the ultimate thrill. By bringing this global track icon to Indian shores, we are catering to a growing community of enthusiasts who demand an uncompromising, pure-blooded driving experience,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.





While the M2 CS was born for the racetrack, the sports car is ready to take you wherever you need to go, he noted.

The M2 CS is a more track-focused version of the standard M2. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, which produces 523 BHP and 650 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. BMW claims the M2 CS can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 km/h.





In terms of design, the M2 CS gets a different front grille and a more prominent front splitter. In the rear, it has a distinct ducktail spoiler and quad exhausts. The car has lightweight M alloy wheels with 19-inch rims in the front and 20-inch rims in the rear.