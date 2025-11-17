BLR Airport, Echoes of Earth Renew Partnership for Sixth Year

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) announces its continued partnership with Echoes of Earth — India’s greenest music festival — for its much-anticipated 8th edition. Entering the sixth year of collaboration, BLR Airport and Echoes of Earth remain united in their mission to create immersive, eco-conscious experiences through art, music, and community engagement.

Sustainability lies at the heart of BLR Airport’s operations, and this partnership reinforces its commitment to fostering environmental awareness through creative expression. This year’s festival theme, The Sixth Sense, comes to life through music, art, and educational storytelling, highlighting a shared vision for a greener and more connected future.

As part of this collaboration, live performances by Shanka Tribe and Notesic will take place at The Quad By BLR, Terminal 1 on November 21, bringing the vibrant spirit of Echoes of Earth artists to travelers and the airport community. The open-to-all performance will transform the Main Quad Arena into a cultural hub, offering audiences an immersive glimpse into the festival’s world of sound and sustainability.

Adding to this year’s creative initiatives, a special digital content collaboration will see Bottlesmoker — an experimental electronic duo — create unique soundscapes using plant frequencies and natural sounds captured from BLR Airport’s lush horticulture zones that showcase the city’s native biodiversity. The project, to be released post-festival, reflects the airport’s dual role as a travel hub and a thriving ecosystem.

At the festival grounds, within the food court, BLR Airport’s 080 Lounge will come alive with a curated culinary experience powered by compressed biogas, offering festivalgoers a taste of the airport’s signature hospitality and commitment to sustainable innovation.

This year, the Big Tree Stage, in association with BLR Airport, will be fully solar powered, echoing both partners’ commitment to clean energy and sustainable innovation. Festival audiences will experience a series of electrifying performances under the canopy of this solar-powered stage across the two-day celebration.

Further deepening the collaboration, waste collected from BLR Airport’s on-going E-Waste Collection Drive will be repurposed into stunning art installations showcased at the Echoes of Earth festival grounds. Additionally, renowned artists including Siddhartha Kararwal, Alt Native, and others will present large-scale installations inspired by Karnataka’s native biodiversity, crafted entirely from recycled and repurposed materials.

Together, BLR Airport and Echoes of Earth continue to set a benchmark in sustainability-driven cultural engagement — where creativity becomes a medium to inspire collective action and celebrate the beauty of coexistence.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), added: “At BIAL, we believe airports are no longer just gateways to destinations, but gateways to culture, ideas, and shared human experiences. Sustainability lies at the core of everything we do, and our association with Echoes of Earth is a natural extension of this philosophy, built on a shared commitment towards a sustainable future. By weaving music, art, and environmental storytelling into the fabric of the airport, we aspire to create experiences that inspire travellers while also nurturing the ecosystems and people around us.”

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, remarked, “Our collaboration with BIAL is deeply rooted in shared values and a common purpose. Both Echoes of Earth and BIAL believe in creating experiences that celebrate nature, sustainability, and community. This partnership goes beyond collaboration, it’s about finding new ways to connect with people, especially the younger generation, and inspiring them to build a future that is more mindful, compassionate, and connected with nature.

This collaboration will also engage young minds through the educational initiatives led by BIAL’s CSR arm Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), along with Echoes of Earth — Namma Shikshana at BLR Airport and The Greener Side workshops held in October and November 2025 — focusing on sustainability, conservation, and skill development. These sessions blend music, storytelling, and art to create an interactive learning environment that encourages hands-on DIY projects.

In addition, Echoes of Earth will host students from Namma Shikshana (KIAF) for a guided walkthrough of the festival grounds on December 14. This experience will allow students to explore how sustainability, art, and music converge — from installations crafted using repurposed materials to green design practices and biodiversity exhibits.

Furthermore, at the festival, the KIAF stall will be present at the Flea Market, offering visitors a glimpse into BLR Airport’s ongoing sustainability and community initiatives.

BLR Airport has solidified its position as a leader in sustainability through initiatives including the adoption of 100% renewable energy, being a water-positive airport, implementation of zero-liquid discharge, a 50% transition to electric vehicles (EVs), and an impressive 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions — achieving the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, seven years ahead of its 2030 target. In 2024, BLR Airport became the first airport in Asia to receive ACI’s Level 5 Carbon Accreditation, marking the highest global recognition for carbon management. Its sustainability framework integrates water stewardship, energy conservation, circular economy practices, biodiversity protection, sustainable procurement, and green mobility initiatives, directly contributing to 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Through this collaborative effort with Echoes of Earth, BLR Airport nurtures a shared vision of sustainability, where creativity, nature, and community come together to create lasting impact for future generations.