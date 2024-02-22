Blackberry opens IoT Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Canadian software company BlackBerry Limited opened its ‘BlackBerry IoT Centre of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation’ in Hyderabad. The facility is designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries. It will be the Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network.

The BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad has been established to meet growing industry demand for its embedded software solutions and services. BlackBerry recruited locally in the Hyderabad region and from across the country. The focus will be on software-defined-vehicles (SDVs), innovation in medical, industrial control systems, and robotics.

“India is an important market for our customers in automotive and other IoT sectors. It is widely recognised as a nation of talented software engineers with a thriving innovation ecosystem. We are proud to open the doors to the BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad to enhance product and service delivery for our customers and partners,” said Mattias Eriksson, president of BlackBerry IoT.

After Canada, the India CoE is now the second largest for the BlackBerry IoT division globally, hosting teams of embedded software engineers across technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery. These teams are now working with the company’s BlackBerry QNX software, which is known for safety, security and reliability in critical industries, and embedded in more than 235 million vehicles on the road today.

In addition, BlackBerry IoT is also bringing its new initiative, QNX Everywhere, to India. BlackBerry aims to grow the pool of embedded systems’ developers across India. The initiative will commence in early 2024, a release said.