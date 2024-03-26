Birla Estates Joins Forces with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Associate Sponsor for T20 Season 2024

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries Limited, along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today announced their continued partnership for the upcoming T20 season. Following the partnership extension, Birla Estates has been named as the 'Associate Sponsor 'of RCB for T20 Season 2024.

Sharing her thoughts on the continued association, Ms. Anitha Krishnan, Head – Marketing, Birla Estates said, "We are thrilled to extend our association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the third consecutive year. Our consistent support for this team reflects our deep alignment with their values and goals. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and RCB's passion resonates with the spirit of excellence and innovation that Birla Estates stands for." Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Birla Estates, and we are excited to continue working together to create memorable experiences for our fans." The collaboration between Birla Estates and RCB signifies a shared vision of excellence, passion and integrity. Witness the magic unfold as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, powered by Birla Estates, takes the field in T20 Season 2024.

About Birla Estates: Birla Estates Private Limited, a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group. In a short span of time Birla Estates has established itself as a brand of choice in the real estate industry. Birla Estates develops premium residential housing in key markets. The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset light Joint Ventures apart from developing its own land parcels. In the long term, the company is focused on developing world-class residential, commercial and mixed use properties and aims to be amongst the top real estate companies in India. The company's focus is on differentiating through sustainability, execution excellence, customer centricity and thoughtful design.

The company is headquartered at Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR and Bengaluru and also has a well-established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with ~6 lakh square feet of leasable area.

About Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB claimed its first championship title in the second season of WPL.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixer which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Café which saw an expansion by a new opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles in 2023.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field – 'Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Applicationto know more.

