BioAsia 2024: Driving Global Innovation in Life Sciences with Premier Industry Collaboration

Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia's premier life sciences and healthcare forum, is set to kick off engaging discussions enriched with profound expertise in healthcare and technology. Celebrating its 21st edition, BioAsia stands as a testament to the pioneering collaboration between the government, academia and industry, sparking innovation and driving growth in the life sciences sector.

With the significant and steady growth in the support of industry leaders around the world, BioAsia 2024 aims to establish India and Telangana as the new global innovation hub in the life sciences industry. This will be first time, the event will have five industries joining together as Principal Industry Hosts including Novartis, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Laurus Labs and Sai Lifesciences. This highlights the equal excitement and interest of Indian Multinationals and global multinationals alike to partner with the Government for BioAsia.

They will be joined by Medtronic, Aurobindo, Hetero and Aragen as Industry Co-hosts and CEO Conclave 2024 will be powered by “Rx Propellant”, which is a UK based Actis portfolio company. These collaborative effort underscores the commitment of these industry leaders to ignite and accelerate development conversations within the life sciences ecosystem.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "BioAsia 2024 exemplifies the power of Government-Industry collaboration in driving innovation and shaping the future of the life sciences industry. Together, we are charting a course for transformative advancements that will benefit society and propel economic growth. Companies like MSN Labs, Milteyni (Germany), Citeline (UK), Garmin (US) Sartorius (Germany), Virchow Biotech, Neovantage (Singapore), Gland Pharma, Cohance (US), Bharat Biotech, Roche (Switzerland), etc have also partnered with the Government to design the sessions, contribute to knowledge sharing and ensuring the event is extremely successful.”

Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, emphasized, "India's potential to lead in integrated Life Sciences and Technology is monumental, and Telangana will continue to be a dominant player in this space. Active partnership with industry players in initiatives like BioAsia is crucial in positioning Telangana as the most attractive destination for global companies."

BioAsia's influence extends globally, with past editions attracting several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees, and eminent industry leaders. BioAsia 2023 witnessed participation from over 3000 global participants from 50+ countries, setting the stage for an even more impactful BioAsia 2024.

