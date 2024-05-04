Bigger New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z At Rs 1.85 Lakh To Woo Buyers

The Pune-based Bajaj Auto on Friday introduced the “biggest” Pulsar - the NS400Z, positioned as a “performance-focused” motorcycle priced at Rs 1.85 lakh at the Delhi showroom.

Bookings are now open with a down payment of Rs 5,000 and deliveries will start in the first week of June.

The middleweight Pulsar will compete with the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke and the upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

“Pulsar started the shift in the culture towards sports motorcycles in India," said Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, while unveiling the model, adding that this was the right time to launch what is being called as the “biggest Pulsar ever".

The new bike is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled engine and it is mated to a six-speed gearbox, producing 40 PS power and 35 Nm of torque.

The bike has ride-by-wire electronic throttle, with four ride modes - Road, Rain, Sports and Offroad - to optimize ride power. The high-performance Pulsar will have a top speed of 154 km/h.

The Pulsar range has been a key product in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio for over 24 years, with 1.8 crore units sold over two decades.

The company claimed that the new Pulsar has been improved with an LCD display, lap timer, traction control and advanced braking system (ABS).

“The Pulsar NS400Z is a great motorcycle for riders looking to start their biking journey or upgrade to a higher-capacity motorcycle,” said Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto.