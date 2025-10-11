Bharat Recycling Show 2025 to Showcase Innovations Powering India’s Circular Economy

The upcoming Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2025, co-located with the Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) India, will be held from November 13–15 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, showcasing innovations driving India’s recycling and circular economy sectors.

Billed as India’s largest recycling-focused platform, the show will feature 150 exhibitors and attract around 8,000 visitors from over 10 countries. The event, organized by Media Fusion and Crain Communications, will display the latest technologies in metals, e-waste, batteries, tyres, and textiles, among others.

Ahead of the main event, a panel discussion on “Unlocking Circular Value: Regulatory and Market Trends in Recycling” underscored the need for stronger regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, and integration of the informal recycling sector into formal operations.

Gurashish Sahni, Co-Founder and COO at ReCircle, said that while India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy takes cues from the EU, it needs to be tailored to India’s realities. He emphasized incorporating digital tools like IoT, AI, and robotic sorting to improve efficiency and traceability.

Taher Patrawala, MD of Media Fusion, noted that India’s waste management market is projected to reach USD 18.40 billion by 2030, but only 30 percent of recyclable waste is currently processed — leaving vast scope for growth.

“The Bharat Recycling Show will serve as a landmark industry platform to encourage innovation, collaboration, and policy dialogue across diverse commodities,” Patrawala said.

Sandeep Vakharia, Secretary of the Bombay Non-Ferrous Metal Association, added that recycling metals like copper is vital for sustainable energy transitions, reducing import dependence, and helping India meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets.