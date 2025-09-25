BCG Opens Office In Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced the opening of its Hyderabad office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City in Hitec City, underscoring the city’s growing importance as a business hub.













Vikash Agarwalla, managing director and partner at BCG.

“Hyderabad has grown rapidly and still has significant scope for expansion,” said Vikash Agarwalla, managing director and partner at BCG, who now leads BCG’s Hyderabad office.



“We see growth across pharma, industrial goods, technology, and global capability centres (GCCs). On the supply side, the city offers deep talent pools across management and engineering streams,” he told Deccan Chronicle.



Hyderabad is its fifth office in India after Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The new office will serve as a hub. It has around 80 employees in Hyderabad and expects the number to grow five times (about 500) in four years.



On the US tariff scenarios impacting businesses, he said pharma is now left touched and Hyderabad’s pharma hub remains resilient. “Manufacturing generics in the US is two to five times costlier. We believe exemptions will continue to avoid shortages and higher drug prices,” he explained.



On AI, BCG sees both opportunity and change. “AI should become the fourth pillar of education after reading, writing and arithmetic. Students must learn and engage with these tools early. Like past technological shifts, some jobs will move to machines, but new, more value-added roles will emerge.”



BCG takes engineers, MBAs and lateral hires too. The company did not disclose investment figures but said it is committed to Hyderabad.

