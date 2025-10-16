Banks Report Better Q2FY26 Earnings

Mumbai: Banks that have declared their results so far this week have reported strong loan growth, stable margins, and robust asset quality. State run Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 11.53 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,018 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal. The bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,706 crore during the September quarter of 2024-25 fiscal. Interest income rose to Rs 11,964 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 11,125 crore in the year-ago period.Provisioning against bad loans was down to Rs 739 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,099 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.60 per cent during Q2 over 3.48 per cent of total loans in September 2024.

Another nationalized bank, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year to an all-time high of Rs 1,258.82 crore, compared with Rs779.61 crore in the July–September quarter of FY25, driven mainly by higher interest income and improved asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 89 basis points to 1.83 per cent as of September 2025, compared with 2.72 per cent a year ago.

Private lender Axis Bank, India’s fourth-largest private sector lender, reported a subdued financial performance for the September

quarter, with net profit declining to 26 per cent to Rs 5,090 crore due to higher provisions. Over the weekend, a host of banks including

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India would be announcing their Q2 FY26 earnings.