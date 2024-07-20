Bajaj Electronics Unveils All New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad. hosted Samsung opening the pre-orders for its sixth generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 – along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro in India.



The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 elevate Galaxy AI to new heights, enabling a range of unique mobile experiences for consumers, a statement said. Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, expanding the power of Galaxy AI to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences for everyone.



“At Samsung, we are thrilled to open the next chapter of Galaxy Al with our sixth generation foldables — Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. The new smartphones are designed to unfold unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity and creativity,” said J.B. Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.



“Together with the Al-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives,” Park said and added that the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 were manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

