Bajaj Electronics Summer Draw Awards Rs 50 Lakh Cash to Winners

DC Correspondent
12 Jun 2025 11:24 PM IST

Five lucky winners walked away with ₹10 lakh each

Actresses Nandita Swetha, Varshini Sounderajan, Prisha Singh, and Kushitha unveiled the winners at a grand event.

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics hosted its much anticipated Summer Draw, offering ₹50 lakh in cash prizes and 30 Alto K10 cars. Five lucky winners walked away with ₹10 lakh each, with winning coupon numbers including 250787490, 250023524, 250168811, 251554949, and 250796931.

