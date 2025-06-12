Bajaj Electronics Summer Draw Awards Rs 50 Lakh Cash to Winners

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics hosted its much anticipated Summer Draw, offering ₹50 lakh in cash prizes and 30 Alto K10 cars. Five lucky winners walked away with ₹10 lakh each, with winning coupon numbers including 250787490, 250023524, 250168811, 251554949, and 250796931.

Actresses Nandita Swetha, Varshini Sounderajan, Prisha Singh, and Kushitha unveiled the winners at a grand event.