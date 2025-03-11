Bajaj Electronics offers special summer deals

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics, one of India’s leading electronic retailers, has announced its summer season special deals at its outlets with the largest display of air-conditioners (ACs) and coolers. Customers can enjoy attractive cashback offers, EMI schemes and complimentary installation on certain models, the retailer said in a statement.

As part of the promotional campaign, Bajaj Electronics also unveiled a mega summer draw, where customers get a chance to win a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and 30 Alto K10 cars.

The launch event was held at Bajaj Electronics, Panjagutta, where actresses Pavani Raju and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, along with popular social media influencers launched the offers.

Bajaj Electronics, known for its strong customer relationships in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims to increase customer satisfaction through these exclusive deals. Customers can visit any Bajaj Electronics store to explore the wide range of ACs and coolers available under the summer season special offers.