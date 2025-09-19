Azad Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility for Siemens Energy

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering marked another significant milestone with the inauguration of its lean manufacturing facility designed to meet capacity commitments to Siemens Energy at Azad's Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad.

The 7,200 sq. mts. state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by the senior leadership from Siemens Energy.

The collaboration between Azad and Siemens Energy commenced in 2012 with the supply of highly critical rotating airfoils for just two stages of SGT 400 machines. As the first challenge given by Siemens Energy, Azad successfully manufactured complex parts and received approval, marking the beginning of a trusted partnership.

Over the past 12 years, Azad has undergone extensive qualification processes and technological advancement to become a trusted partner to Siemens Energy. The journey involved mastering complex manufacturing techniques, intensive audits, investing significantly in specialized equipment and skills development, and successfully navigating demanding quality assessments. Each component manufactured required precision tolerances measured in microns, a standard Azad Engineering consistently delivered, demonstrating the company's commitment to the highest industry standards. Through continuous capability enhancement and vertical integration, Azad has established a strong track record of consistent quality delivery. This has built a foundation of trust that extends beyond technical excellence to include reliable performance under stringent timelines and specifications as well.

Today, Azad Engineering is also a key participant in Siemens Energy's Lion's Share program, making it an integral part of their global supply chain strategy.

Key highlights of the facility are that it currently employs over 150 direct skilled professionals and will scale up to around 230 skilled professionals by the end of the year, providing a strong foundation for current operations. It also features cutting-edge technology for high-precision components, and lean principles aimed at enhancing productivity, integrates with Azad's Centre for Excellence and Innovation and strengthens India's position in global manufacturing.

This marks the third dedicated manufacturing facility Azad has inaugurated in 2025, demonstrating the company's rapid expansion to meet growing global demand.

The facility is part of Azad's broader strategy to create dedicated manufacturing capacity for key global OEM partners across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors at its COE & Innovation centre.