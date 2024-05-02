Aveva launches Customer Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Industrial software player Aveva announced the opening of its Customer Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The new centre, one of the just six such technology hubs worldwide, is among Aveva’s largest, with advanced research and development labs housing more than 1,200 personnel.

“India holds importance for Aveva’s global business, and the cities of Hyderabad and Bangalore are essential top-tier locations thanks to their robust talent pool and strategic advantages. The Hyderabad centre will showcase our advanced industrial R&D and demonstrate the role of digital innovation for businesses,” said Aveva chief commercial officer Sue Quense.



Customers visiting the new centre can experience first-hand the transformative role of connected ecosystems in leveraging artificial intelligence.



“With the new Hyderabad Customer Experience Centre, I am delighted to showcase Aveva’ s expertise, spanning over fifty years and backed by Schneider Electric. Our technologies are trusted by top companies worldwide. The new centre will enable us to equip leaders to meet the twin challenges of digitalisation and sustainability,” said Ajit Kulkarni, vice-president and India market leader, Aveva India.

