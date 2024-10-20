Yamaha Organises Track Day Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) orchestrated a distinctive Track Day occasion for its customers at the Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad on Sunday. This event saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 300 dedicated Yamaha enthusiasts and over 120 Yamaha owners from Hyderabad and its vicinity.





The track event provided Yamaha owners with a wonderful opportunity to experience the thrill of riding their own Yamaha motorcycles on a track. Participants got the chance to explore the dynamics of lean angles, high-speed cornering, precise braking, and body movement, while also discovering the benefits of advanced features such as quick shifters and traction control systems available on their machines.



Alongside the display of Yamaha's beloved bikes, spectators were treated to the mesmerizing presence of the supersports YZF-R3 and torque-rich MT-03 and the latest Aerox 155 version S. Additionally, several engaging activities were seamlessly integrated, including showcases of Yamaha apparel and accessories, a MotoGP gaming, and several photo opportunities, adding an extra layer of excitement among the customers.

With “The Call of the Blue Track Day Activity”, Yamaha aims to engage with a wider audience across India and promote the updated 2024 line-up of Exciting, Stylish & Sporty two-wheeler range comprising of the YZF-R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); FZS-Fi Version 4.0 (149cc), FZS-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), AEROX Version S (155cc), AEROX (155cc) and scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).