With 99,000 Sales in Fiscal 2025, India Remains Strong Growth Driver for Nissan in 7 Years

Pune: Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has delivered its best single year sales performance at a total of 99,000 plus units in FY 2024-25 in the last seven years, despite multiple headwinds faced by the domestic auto industry.

In FY25, the automaker sold 28,000 units, led by the New Nissan Magnite introduced in October 2024 in the domestic market and its exports crossed 71,000 units.

This strong performance was delivered despite the rising consumer preference for alternate fuel vehicles in the B-SUV segment in India, said the company in a statement.

“India remains a strong pillar of growth for Nissan driven by the continued success of the Nissan Magnite,” said Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President of AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President of Nissan India Operations.

The export of the new Nissan Magnite expanded to over 65 international geographies including left hand drive markets this year, he noted.

On restructuring of India business as part of the global turnaround actions, Torres said that “Nissan’s stated India product offensive remains intact, including the plan to introduce one all-new 7-seater B- MPV and two new C-SUVs. We will continue our plans to export vehicles to other parts of the world as per our One Car, One World plan,” Torres added.

Nissan Motor India also announced that it will increase the price of New Nissan Magnite by up to 3 per cent from April 1, to offset the rising input costs and operational expenses.