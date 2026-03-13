War in West Asia Remains a Concern for Auto Industry: SIAM

Pune: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam on Friday said the conflict in West Asia remains a concern for supply chains, which could impact the manufacturing processes and exports.

“While the March has festive drivers in several parts of the country, the conflict in West Asia remains a concern, both from the perspective of supply chain, which could impact the manufacturing processes and exports,” Rajesh Menon, Director General at Siam, said.

The auto industry would keep a close watch on evolving Geopolitical developments, he noted while sharing the sales data for February.

Passenger vehicle dispatches from factory to dealers in India rose 10.6 per cent to 4.17 lakh units in February, up from 3.77 lakh units, helped by tax cuts that have lowered ‌prices across most models in the country.

In fact, tax reductions continued to fuel growth, extending vehicle sales momentum for the fifth consecutive month.

The two-wheeler dispatches also grew 35.2 per cent on-year in February at 18,71,406 units, up from 13,84,605 units sold in February 2025.

While the motorcycles dispatches jumped 31 per cent on-year to 10,96,537 units as against 8,38,250 units in Feb. last year, the scooters grew by 42.3 per cent at 7,29,774 units from 5,12,783 units last year.

Similarly, three-wheelers clocked a strong growth of 29 per cent on-year at 74,573 units last month as against 57,788 units in February of the previous year.

The grand total of all vehicles across categories grew by 30 per cent on-year at 23,63,684 units in Feb. as compared with 18,20,082 units in February last year.