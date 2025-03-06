Volvo to bring in two new electric cars

Volvo, the Swedish auto giant, plans to roll out two more electric cars in the Indian market before the end of this calendar year to boost its market share in the luxury car segment.“We will introduce the all-new Volvo XC30 electric car in the Indian market before the end of this calendar year,” Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India told Financial Chronicle. The XC30 is the smallest EV car from the Volvo stable which was launched last year in the global markets. It promises 480 km range on full charge.Volvo also plans to bring in the Volvo EX90 electric SUV this year though the company did not reveal the timeline. The company aims for a complete transition to electric vehicles by 2030, aligning with its global commitment.“We are strengthening our electric vehicle portfolio with good response from the market to our existing two electric models such as the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge electric SUVs,” Malhotra said.He said the all-new Volvo ES90 electric sedan was revealed to the world today (Wednesday) in Sweden which would also find its way to the Indian shores. “As the EV market matures here in India, Volvo has plans to beef up its electric portfolio to give wider choice to the buyers,” Malhotra noted.Malhotra said while 27 per cent of the total Volvo sales come from its two electric models, it has garnered 24 per cent share in the electric vehicles sales in the luxury car segment in India. At present, the market leader Mercedes Benz, also leads the electric vehicle sales in the country.“Last year, the luxury electric vehicle market touched between 3,000 to 3,500 units,” Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India told FC. He said electric vehicles were growing at a steady pace in the country.Meanwhile, the company launched the facelifted version of its flagship model, the XC90, at an introductory price of Rs 1.03 crore at pan India showroom on Tuesday.The flagship 7-seater SUV now features a redesigned front, including a refreshed chrome-accented grille and sleeker matrix-design LED headlamps. At the rear, the taillamps have been subtly revised, while both the front and rear bumpers sport a new design.The XC90 rides on 20-inch black diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels and comes equipped with aluminium roof rails and a panoramic sunroof. The XC90 features air suspension with an active chassis.The XC90 claims to have the world’s most advanced air purifying system for a car.Volvo’s current portfolio in India includes six models: the XC40 SUV, XC60 SUV, XC90 SUV, S90 sedan, C40 Recharge electric SUV, and EX40 electric SUV.