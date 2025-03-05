Volvo Car India launches the New XC90.

New Delhi: Volvo Car India on Wednesday launched the new XC90 at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi.

Priced at Rs. 1,02,89,900 (ex-showroom), the new XC90 showcases a suite of advanced technology and refined design elements, further elevating the award-winning and best-selling flagship SUV.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The SUV embodies the pinnacle of Swedish luxury and design, seamlessly integrating innovation and safety, the hallmarks of the Volvo brand. This vehicle delivers unparalleled comfort, spaciousness, versatility, and efficiency. Its refreshed, contemporary exterior design reinforces its commanding presence on the road.”

Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India also shared his thoughts and said, "The enduring friendship between India and Sweden is fuelled by growing economic and technological ties, and shared principles. Sweden's dedication to growth and innovation shines through in the new Volvo XC90, a masterpiece of advanced engineering and design. The brand's success in India underscores the trust consumers have in Swedish quality. I'm confident this SUV's unique combination of luxury, safety, and performance will have a strong appeal to Indian consumers.”

Safety Standards

As with every Volvo, the new XC90 is designed to be one of the safest vehicles on the road. It features a robust safety cage and a comprehensive array of active safety technologies, ensuring the protection of occupants and other road users.

Utilizing the radar and front camera, the new XC90 can detect unintentional lane drifts and automatically steer the vehicle back into its lane, preventing potential collisions. It also includes run-off road mitigation and collision avoidance systems that can detect and react to other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals.

Comfort and Refinement

The new XC90 delivers unparalleled driving experience, characterized by exceptional seating comfort and an upgraded standard suspension. The individual dampers now adapt mechanically to real-time road conditions, optimizing both comfort and stability for a confident and relaxed journey.

The optional air suspension system, working in conjunction with an active chassis, monitors the vehicle, road, and driver 500 times per second to ensure the most comfortable ride. This system allows ride height adjustments, lowering the vehicle by 20mm for improved aerodynamics or raising it by 40mm for challenging terrains. Enhanced insulation further reduces wind and road noise, creating a serene cabin environment.

Interior

The redesigned interior of the new XC90 reflects contemporary Scandinavian design, featuring a more horizontal dashboard with premium recycled material decorative panels and new vertical air vents. Enhanced ambient lighting adds to the luxurious ambiance.

A new 11.2-inch central touchscreen with higher resolution and an updated user interface provides seamless access to a range of features, apps, and over-the-air software updates.

Exterior Enhancements:

New grille and grille iron mark

New front bumper and sculpted hood

New front fenders and 20-inch wheels

New exterior color: Mulberry Red

Visually upgraded rear lamps with darkened design

New slim signature T-shaped headlights with Matrix-design LED technology

Improved comfort chassis with FSD damper technology

Interior Enhancements:

New upholstery and decors

New shape of decor inlays

New 11.2-inch (28.44 cm) center display with new user interface

New second-row captain seat armrests with integrated cupholders

New Bowers & Wilkins speaker mesh for instrument panel and door panels

New vertical air blade vent design

New interior light guide for decor inlays

New tailored tunnel console top with a new 2+1 cupholder

Improved sound insulation

Upgraded steering wheel with new iron mark

Upgraded instrument panel and door panels with new chrome inserts

Highest level of interior illumination standard

Improved wireless phone charger

Improved 360° camera with split screen

Key Specifications: XC90 B5 Ultra (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)