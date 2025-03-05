Volvo Car India launches the New XC90
New Delhi: Volvo Car India on Wednesday launched the new XC90 at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi.
Priced at Rs. 1,02,89,900 (ex-showroom), the new XC90 showcases a suite of advanced technology and refined design elements, further elevating the award-winning and best-selling flagship SUV.
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The SUV embodies the pinnacle of Swedish luxury and design, seamlessly integrating innovation and safety, the hallmarks of the Volvo brand. This vehicle delivers unparalleled comfort, spaciousness, versatility, and efficiency. Its refreshed, contemporary exterior design reinforces its commanding presence on the road.”
Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India also shared his thoughts and said, "The enduring friendship between India and Sweden is fuelled by growing economic and technological ties, and shared principles. Sweden's dedication to growth and innovation shines through in the new Volvo XC90, a masterpiece of advanced engineering and design. The brand's success in India underscores the trust consumers have in Swedish quality. I'm confident this SUV's unique combination of luxury, safety, and performance will have a strong appeal to Indian consumers.”
Safety Standards
As with every Volvo, the new XC90 is designed to be one of the safest vehicles on the road. It features a robust safety cage and a comprehensive array of active safety technologies, ensuring the protection of occupants and other road users.
Utilizing the radar and front camera, the new XC90 can detect unintentional lane drifts and automatically steer the vehicle back into its lane, preventing potential collisions. It also includes run-off road mitigation and collision avoidance systems that can detect and react to other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals.
Comfort and Refinement
The new XC90 delivers unparalleled driving experience, characterized by exceptional seating comfort and an upgraded standard suspension. The individual dampers now adapt mechanically to real-time road conditions, optimizing both comfort and stability for a confident and relaxed journey.
The optional air suspension system, working in conjunction with an active chassis, monitors the vehicle, road, and driver 500 times per second to ensure the most comfortable ride. This system allows ride height adjustments, lowering the vehicle by 20mm for improved aerodynamics or raising it by 40mm for challenging terrains. Enhanced insulation further reduces wind and road noise, creating a serene cabin environment.
Interior
The redesigned interior of the new XC90 reflects contemporary Scandinavian design, featuring a more horizontal dashboard with premium recycled material decorative panels and new vertical air vents. Enhanced ambient lighting adds to the luxurious ambiance.
A new 11.2-inch central touchscreen with higher resolution and an updated user interface provides seamless access to a range of features, apps, and over-the-air software updates.
Exterior Enhancements:
- New grille and grille iron mark
- New front bumper and sculpted hood
- New front fenders and 20-inch wheels
- New exterior color: Mulberry Red
- Visually upgraded rear lamps with darkened design
- New slim signature T-shaped headlights with Matrix-design LED technology
- Improved comfort chassis with FSD damper technology
Interior Enhancements:
- New upholstery and decors
- New shape of decor inlays
- New 11.2-inch (28.44 cm) center display with new user interface
- New second-row captain seat armrests with integrated cupholders
- New Bowers & Wilkins speaker mesh for instrument panel and door panels
- New vertical air blade vent design
- New interior light guide for decor inlays
- New tailored tunnel console top with a new 2+1 cupholder
- Improved sound insulation
- Upgraded steering wheel with new iron mark
- Upgraded instrument panel and door panels with new chrome inserts
- Highest level of interior illumination standard
- Improved wireless phone charger
- Improved 360° camera with split screen
Key Specifications: XC90 B5 Ultra (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)
- Capacity: 1969 cc
- Max output: 250 hp
- Max Torque: 360 Nm
- Automatic 8-speed AWD
- Advanced Air Cleaner (4 zone) with PM 2.5 sensor
- Android-powered infotainment system with Google Services
- Apple CarPlay (wired)
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound (1410W, 19 Speakers)
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist
- Lane Keeping Aid and Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert
- Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)
- 360-degree camera and Parking Assistance (front, rear & sides)
- Volvo Cars App and Graphical Head-Up Display
- Ventilated Massage front seats and Nappa leather upholstery
- Air suspension and New 11.2-inch (28.44 cm) frameless screen