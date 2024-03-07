Volvo XC40 Recharge Features, On Road Price in India

Volvo Car India today launched the single motor variant of XC40 Recharge at an introductory ex-showroom price of 54.95 lakhs plus applicable taxes. Bookings for the XC40 Recharge will be exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website. Reflecting the company’s commitment to local production, the XC40 Recharge single motor is assembled at the state-of-the-art facility in Hosakote, Bengaluru, Karnataka, along with the existing vehicle lineup. Pre-booking for the car begins from today. Customers can pre-book their car at their nearest Volvo Car India business partner.After a huge success of XC40 Recharge launched in year 2022, we are delighted to unveil its single motor variant- the XC40 Recharge. The vehicle has been strategically priced so as to increase our customer base as well as to showcase our continued commitment to grow the Indian EV market. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to provide Indian customers with an exceptional fusion of performance, sustainability, and convenience and reinforces our promise of introducing one new electric model annually in India. As with all our offerings, the XC40 Recharge is meticulously assembled at our Hosakote plant in Bengaluru." said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car IndiaSetting new benchmarks in performance and range, the XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant offers a remarkable driving experience. With a range of 475 kilometers as per WLTP standards and 592 kilometers under ICAT testing conditions on a single charge, this EV empowers drivers to explore with confidence. Boasting a power output of 238hp and a torque of 420Nm, the XC40 Recharge accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 7.3 seconds, delivering exhilarating performance while prioritizing sustainability.About XC40 Recharge Single Motor Electric:- Power: 238 hp- Torque: 420 Nm- Battery : 69 kWh- Battery Type: Li-Ion- Acceleration: 0-100 kms – 7.3 s- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000 km- Top speed: 180 km/h- WLTP Range: 475 kms- ICAT Range : 592 kms- Battery weight: 500 kg- Front storage (Frunk): 31 ltrs- Rear storage (boot space): 419 ltrs- Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person): 175mm- One Pedal Drive option- Leather-free interiors- Unique battery safety cage- Neatly packaged sensors for the Advanced Driver Assist Systems sensor platform- LED Headlight Mid- Digital Services with 5 years subscription- Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps)- Volvo Cars App (Car Lock/Unlock, Preconditioning, Battery Charging Status)- High Performing Sound System (250W, 8 speakers)- Volvo On Call- Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor- Reversing Camera- Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert- Adaptive Cruise Control- Pilot Assist- Lane Keeping Aid- Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)- Parking Assistance Sensors (front & rear)- 7 airbags- Wireless Charging for smartphoneHassle-free Ownership Package:Introductory Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 54.95 Lakhs lakhs plus applicable taxes, including8 years battery warranty3 years comprehensive car warranty3 years Volvo Service Package3 years Road Side Assistance5 years subscription to digital services1 wall box charger (11 Kw) through third partyIn the previous year 2023, Volvo's Pure Electric Models, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, accounted for an impressive 28% of total sales. Notably, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge Dual Motor demonstrated remarkable performance, with 510 units sold during this period. Similarly, the C40 Recharge, launched in September 2023, garnered significant attention, recording sales of 180 units within a short span of time.