Volvo Brings EX30 Electric SUV At Rs 40 Lakh

Pune:Volvo, the Swedish luxury car maker, on Tuesday introduced its most affordable and smallest EV yet, the EX30 priced at Rs 39.99 lakh for those who book it until October 19 to cash in at the festival demand.

After this date the new electric SUV will be tagged at Rs 41 lakh at pan India showroom. Deliveries will start in the first week of November.



Auto experts said the new Volvo EX30 could be a game changer for the premium car maker in the fiercely price conscious car market in the country.



At under Rs 40 lakh at pre-reserve price, the luxury car is attractive, making luxury EV ownership more accessible while still offering a high-end brand value, they pointed out.



Positioned below the Volvo EX40 and the EC40, the Volvo EX30 could bring in younger buyers looking for a well-built EV without stretching into the Rs 50-60 lakh bracket.



"This model will play a significant role in making luxury electric vehicles appeal to a new segment of innovators and achievers, those who appreciate power, design and sustainable luxury,” said Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India.



Locally assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, the EX30 comes equipped with a 69kWh battery pack, delivering 480km (WLTP) range on a single charge. Its single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup produces 272bhp and 343Nm.



Volvo EX30 comes with a three-year warranty, service, and roadside assistance package. There’s also an eight-year battery warranty package, and a wall box charger for the price.

