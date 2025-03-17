Volkswagen to Ramp Up Car Engine Production

Pune: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, which has been producing about 1 lakh car engines annually for the last three years, plans to ramp up production this year to meet market demand.

“After producing about 1 lakh car engines for the last three years, we are increasing the production to meet rising demand for our new car Skoda Kylaq, the compact SUV,” a company official told FC.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, which manages the Indian operations of Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, on Monday said it has surpassed the engine production milestone of 5 lakh unit mark from its factory at Chakan, Pune since it started producing engines in 2014.

The locally manufactured engines are used for domestic and global markets. These include the 1.0-litre TSI engine and the 1.5-litre TSI unit with Active Cylinder Technology.

In India, the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines power the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus models.

The Chakan plant produces both the engines and cars for the Indian as well as the international markets.

"This milestone highlights our commitment to localization and innovation in powertrain manufacturing,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO at Skoda Auto VW India.

He said since 2014, the company has built a strong foundation, evolving to meet market needs with world-class engines.

Also, Skoda Volkswagen India has significantly increased its export operations in recent years. About 25-30 per cent of the group's total production from its manufacturing facilities in India is now exported to 40 countries.

“The high degree of localization in our made-in-India engines showcases the Group's focus on domestic sourcing and contribution to strengthen the Indian automotive manufacturing and supply ecosystem,” Arora said, adding that it would continue to invest in expanding its capabilities and strengthening India’s position as a hub for world-class automotive manufacturing.