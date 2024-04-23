Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, GT Plus Sport launched

Pune: Automaker Volkswagen has launched the Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport with prices starting at Rs 14.08 lakh.



Both variants are part of the new Sport line trim to woo the buyers in the fiercely competitive car market. The Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport showcase a striking black sport-themed design, setting them apart with a bold visual identity.

“The Volkswagen GT badge is an aspirational cornerstone that evokes the unmatched feeling of sporty driving. Democratizing the sportiness, we are delighted to introduce the all new Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport for Indian buyers,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The Taigun GT Line, which is available with the 1.0-litre engine in manual and auto forms, is priced from Rs 14.08 lakh, while the Taigun GT Plus Sport, which is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with manual and dual-clutch auto options, is priced from Rs 18.54 lakh.

The company is also offering a complimentary 4-year service value package on the higher-spec GT Plus Sport trims. Both the Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport get several cosmetic enhancements externally. These include black exterior trim, a new grille flanked by smoked LED headlamps, black bumper inserts and black 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Inside, the new variants get black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, gloss black dashboard trim, a black headliner and GT badging on the front headrests.The SUV also gets a Sport steering wheel with red stitching, aluminium pedals, black sun visors, grab handles and roof lamp housing.

The Taigun GT Line will be available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113 BHP and 178 Nm, while the GT Plus Sport gets the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 148 BHP and 250 Nm.

Both engines get a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.0 TSI unit gets a 6-speed automatic option, while the 1.5 TSI gets a 7-speed DSG (direct shift gear).