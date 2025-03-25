Vespa introduces a new luxury scooter portfolio

Hyderabad: Vespa, the legendary scooter brand synonymous with style and freedom, has announced a bold new direction in India, positioning itself as a purveyor of luxury and lifestyle experiences while offering high-end luxury scooters. At a glamorous unveiling ceremony, Premier Automobiles, authorised Motoplex dealer for Vespa and Aprilia in Hyderabad, showcased the stunning 2025 Vespa portfolio.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President, 2W Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It's a cultural icon and a symbol of self-expression for many generations. Hyderabad has always had a special affinity for our luxurious scooter brand, and we are extremely happy to introduce to the city our most advanced 2025 Vespa portfolio. The new Vespas are equipped with the latest technology, best ever performance, and a promise for unmatched after sales and service. I am sure the new Vespa will turn heads and standout like it always does.”



2025 Vespa product Portfolio:



The Vespa customer is discerning and appreciative of aesthetics and attention to the details, while demanding the very best performance, quality, and design. The unique and iconic design of Vespa has progressed for generations attracting customers who value its iconicity, functionality, and exclusivity.



The 2025 portfolio has been meticulously crafted staying true to the Vespa spirit while embodying the new generation’s focus on style, technology as well as performance. There’s a Vespa for every customer in the new portfolio: for the ones who love a classic interpretation (Vespa and Vespa S), for the ones who demand a technologically modern yet aesthetic outlook (Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech), and for those who prefer an exclusive and special-edition work of art (Vespa Qala)!



· Vespa and Vespa S



The iconic Vespa has serenaded fans for just over a decade in India and continues to exude its classic charm. From 2025, Vespa and Vespa S portfolio will see a refreshing design and colour philosophy as well as a new engine. The Vespa and Vespa S is completely reimagined with it’s classic ethos intact albeit subtle design changes that make it attractive to a new generation of customers.



The Vespa portfolio has an attractive and new vibrant pallet of 07 colourful and dual-coloured scooters; and Vespa S will offer 08 colourful and dual-coloured scooters.



Both Vespa and Vespa S are equipped at its heart with new improved engines in either 125cc or 150cc, delivering smoother acceleration, higher gradeability, effortless handling, and eco-friendly performance.



Vespa S also offers a special ‘Vespa Oro’ variant crafted with a special ‘Gold’ tint celebrating India’s love for gold and desire for opulence and sophistication



The Vespa variant priced from INR 1,32,915 (ex-showroom, Telangana) onwards is available in 125cc and 150cc in a cheerful pallet of:



1. Verde Amabile



2. Rosso Red



3. Pearl White



4. Nero Black



5. Azzurro Blue



6. Blue and Pearl White



7. Orange and Pearl White



The Vespa S variant priced from INR 1,36,791 (ex-showroom, Telangana ) onwards is available in 125cc and 150cc in a sporty palette of:



1. Olive Green (Matt)



2. Oro



3. Pearl White



4. Nero Black (Matt)



5. Giallo Yellow (Matt)



6. Tuscany Orange



7. Red and Pearl White



8. Black and Pearl White



Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech



A completely new variant introduced to India, the Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech are a new generation of Vespas that blend iconic style with cutting edge innovation. Offered to those who desire the latest and top-of-the-line technological features while on the go, the Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech are bold, packed with high-end features while ensuring they stand out effortlessly.



Equipped with either 125cc or 150cc new and improved engines, Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech present unique tech offerings, never seen before on a Vespa. From key-less ignition, to TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth integration and navigation ability, Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech deliver effortless performance and style. These new variants are available in 03 colourful selections for Vespa Tech and 02 colourful selections for Vespa S Tech



Vespa Tech will also offer a special edition Vespa, christened, ‘Vespa Qala’ that honors the timeless arts and motifs of India. The special-edition has been introduced for customers who prefer exclusivity, artistic approach, and value timelessness that can only be offered by Vespa.



This never-seen-before offering, the ‘Vespa Qala’ will be available in both 125cc and 150cc configurations. Inspired by the celebratory motifs of Mehendi, this special-edition beauty isn’t just a scooter—it’s a journey through culture, style, and self-expression. With its seamless blend of artistry and modernity, every ride on the Vespa Qala feels like a story unfolding, where heritage meets style in perfect harmony.



The Vespa Tech priced from INR 1,92,718 (ex-showroom, Telangana ) onwards is available in 125cc and 150cc and is available in 3 bold colours of:



1. Qala



2. Blue



3. Grey



The Vespa S Tech priced from INR 1,96,594 (ex-showroom, Telangana) onwards is available in 125cc and 150cc range is available in 2 monochrome colour selections of



1. Black



2. White

The new 2025 Vespa portfolio is now available in all Vespa dealerships across Telangana.





