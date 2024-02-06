Vegh Automobiles Rolls Out DR! EV E-Scooter at Rs 70,000

Pune: Vegh Automobiles, an electric 2-wheeler company, has entered the B2B segment by launching the DR!EV scooter.

Priced between Rs 70,000 and 80,000 at the Delhi showroom, the electric scooter will be available for sale from March through authorized dealerships and corporate channels across India.

Vegh aims to achieve 15-20 per cent of its revenue from the B2B segment within two years, coupled with plans for manufacturing expansion and the introduction of new products to strengthen its market presence.

The Vegh DR!EV e-scooter features three riding modes — Eco, Power, and Sport, catering to diverse business needs.

The electric scooter offers a top speed of 25 km/h and a maximum tested range of 120 to 140 km.

“The launch of DR!EV is a proactive response to market dynamics, strategically enhancing our product portfolio,” said Pragya Goyal, CEO & Co-Founder of Vegh Automobiles.

“DR!EV is meticulously crafted to cater to the logistical requirements of enterprises, underscoring our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions,” she pointed out.

The scooter is equipped with a robust 48V voltage architecture, a peak motor power of 1.9KW, and advanced lithium-ion NMC batteries. The DR!EV's smart charging technology ensures rapid charging times of 3.5-4 hours for 0-80 per cent capacity, minimizing downtime for businesses.