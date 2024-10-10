Maruti Suzuki scales up its road safety CSR initiative

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) entered into an agreement with Transport Department of Uttar Pradesh to automate 12 additional driving license test tracks across the state. As part of the Memorandum of Agreement, which was signed in December 2023, five test tracks have already been automated in the state.

12 additional driving test tracks located in Aligarh, Azamgarh (2 nos), Basti, Bareilly, Gonda, Jhansi, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Pratapgarh will be automated for Two-wheeler, LMV and HMV driving license testing.

Appreciating the efforts of Maruti Suzuki, Shri Dayashankar Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge)- Transport, Uttar Pradesh said, “After the successful automation of five driving test tracks in Uttar Pradesh by Maruti Suzuki, we are delighted to extend our partnership for 12 additional test tracks. Automation makes the issuance of driving licenses more scientific, transparent, and efficient and will help in achieving our goal to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. Maruti Suzuki completed the automation of test tracks at DTTIs at Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi earlier this year.”

Mr. Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh for entrusting us with this important road safety project. Together we will streamline and automate the evaluation process for awarding driving licence. The automation of driving license testing will usher in a positive transformation, that can go a long way to bring down road accidents by ensuring only capable candidates get driving licences.”

Mr. Bharti added, “Maruti Suzuki has been taking focused initiatives on five pillars of road safety i.e. Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Enforcement, and Emergency care. Automated driving licence testing strengthens the ‘evaluation’ process with zero manual intervention to award driving licenses after a rigorous and standardized evaluation.”

The automated driving test tracks, equipped with high-definition cameras and an integrated IT system, ensure a 100% computerized and transparent process for driving license testing. License applicants are evaluated through a comprehensive test with auto-generated results using technology at the automated driving test tracks. The test is designed to assess candidates according to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).