Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 Bike Gets UNECE Certification for Global Launch

Pune: Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle manufacturer, has truly gone global after obtaining the global certification under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) certification for its F77 Mach 2 made-in-India for the world bike model.

This certification grants the motorcycle L3e certification, making it road-legal in over 40 countries, including the European Union.

This certification reflects Ultraviolette’s focus on quality, safety, and performance standards, the company said in a statement.

The company is preparing for its launch in Europe, with an introductory price of €9,990 or about Rs 8.99 lakh.

Earlier, the company had dispatched the bike to Germany and Turkey.

The brand’s European launch is planned post its showcase at EICMA, a major industry event in Milan, Italy, from November 5-10, marking it the first time an Indian brand venturing into the core market of performance motorcycles—Europe.

“This certification is a monumental moment for us, opening doors to a wider global audience. It reflects our relentless pursuit of world-class standards in design-led performance,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultraviolette.

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, said with the entry into the European market, the F77 MACH 2 is poised to redefine the future of electric mobility on the global stage.