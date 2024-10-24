TVS Raider iGo Gets Boost Mode

Pune: With over 1 million units of its popular bike Raider 125 sold, TVS, a two and three-wheeler maker, on Thursday, introduced a new variant called the Raider iGO at Rs 98,389 at Delhi showroom.

The Raider 125 iGo is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that produces 11.22 BHP and 11.75 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Raider iGo gets a new “boost mode”, a category-first feature enabled by iGO Assist technology that offers an additional torque of 0.55 Nm over the rest of the Raider range.

TVS claimed that this variant of the Raider is up to 10 per cent more fuel-efficient than the rest. The bike accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

The Raider iGo carries forward the same suspension setup as the standard bike. This includes a telescopic fork at the front and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is fitted with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

The Raider iGo is equipped with a digital instrument console with TVS SmartXonnect, which includes over 85 connected features like voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation.