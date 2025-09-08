TVS NTORQ 150: India's Quickest and First Hyper Sport Scooter Launched

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in two and three-wheeler mobility, on Monday announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, positioned as India’s quickest hyper sport scooter. Priced at Rs 1,19,000 (ex-showroom, all India) as an introductory offer, the scooter combines a 149.7cc race-tuned engine with futuristic design and advanced connectivity features aimed at catering to Gen Z riders.

The NTORQ 150 delivers 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm, accelerating from 0–60 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 104 km/h. Inspired by stealth aircraft, it features MULTIPOINT® projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, a stubby muffler with signature sound, a naked handlebar and coloured alloy wheels, underscoring its race-bred identity.

Unveiling the model, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said the launch builds on the NTORQ legacy of design, performance and technology. “With over two million NTORQians and 50+ ride communities, NTORQ has become an icon of new-age mobility. The NTORQ 150, India’s first hyper sport scooter, with hyper futuristic design, hyper tuned performance and hyper connected tech, will thrill its riders and strengthen the NTORQ brand franchise,” he said.

The scooter is equipped with a hi-resolution TFT cluster and TVS SmartXonnect™, offering more than 50 connected features including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, turn-by-turn navigation, social media alerts, OTA updates and custom widgets. It also introduces segment-first safety features such as ABS with traction control, along with crash and theft alerts, hazard lamps, emergency brake warning and follow-me headlamps. Comfort is enhanced through telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand and 22-litre under-seat storage.

The NTORQ 150 will be available in two variants. The standard version will come in Stealth Silver, Racing Red and Turbo Blue, while the TFT cluster-equipped version will be offered in Nitro Green, Racing Red and Turbo Blue. With this launch, TVS aims to consolidate its leadership in the sporty scooter segment by offering riders a blend of speed, style, safety and advanced technology.