Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Launched

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the Limited Edition of its highly popular model - Urban Cruiser Taisor. This special edition comes with a well curated Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package to elevate delight and excitement to customers.





Available across all Turbo variants, the Limited Edition comes with a comprehensive TGA package of Rs 20,160 enhancing both the exterior and interior of the versatile UC Taisor.

All TGA will be fitted by certified Toyota technicians at dealerships, ensuring the highest quality and customer satisfaction.





The 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and 6 Speed Automatic Transmission delivering maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm. In addition to a power packed driving experience, the 1.0L Turbo also offer segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5* km/l for Manual and 20.0* km/l for Automatic.

List of key features:



· Front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red colors



· Premium door sill guards



· Chrome garnishes for the headlamps and front grille



· Body side molding



· Door visor premium



· All-weather 3D mats and a welcome door lamp