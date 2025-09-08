Toyota Slashes Car Prices After GST Cut

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced price reductions across its vehicle portfolio, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate cut to customers. The revised prices will take effect from September 22, 2025. The company said the move reflects its “customer-first philosophy” and aims to boost affordability ahead of the festive season.

“We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform. It has enhanced affordability and strengthened confidence in the auto sector. This step is expected to accelerate demand during the festive period,” said Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, TKM.

The reductions range from Rs 48,700 on the Rumion to as much as Rs 3.49 lakh on the Fortuner. Other notable cuts include Rs 1.80 lakh on the Innova Crysta, Rs 2.78 lakh on the Vellfire, and Rs 2.52 lakh on the Hilux.

TKM added that the changes would make its mobility solutions “more accessible” and contribute to India’s journey toward sustainable and inclusive growth. Customers have been advised to confirm revised prices with authorized dealerships and book early to ensure festive-season deliveries.

