Toyota Rolls Out Innova Crysta GX+ Variant at Rs 21.39 Lakh

Pune: Japanese automaker Toyota on Monday introduced a new, mid-spec variant of its highly popular MPV, the Innova Crysta.

Called Innova Crysrta GX+, it is priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and is positioned between the GX and VX variants.

The new GX+ trim is available in either 7 or 8-seat configuration priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and Rs 21.44 lakh, respectively.

The Innova Crysta GX+ variant comes equipped with features like a rear camera, auto-folding ORVMs, a digital video recorder (DVR), diamond-cut alloy wheels, and fabric seats.

The MPV also gets several safety features including ABS, airbags, VSC and hill-start assist control.

The Innova Crysta GX+ is powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine that is available across the Crysta line-up. It produces 148 BHP and 343 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also offers two drive modes: Eco and Power.

The Innova Crysta GX+ trim is available in five exterior colours: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.