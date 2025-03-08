Toyota Rolls Out Hilux Black Edition at Rs 37.90 Lakh

Pune: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday introduced the new Hilux Black Edition in India priced at Rs 37.90 lakh at pan India showroom, offering a blend of bold aesthetics and premium features.

The vehicle is suited for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains and everyday city use as well.

The Hilux Black Edition is based on the top-end High diesel-AT variant and is available exclusively with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain.

“The Toyota Hilux has long been an icon of durability and performance, and with the introduction of the Hilux Black Edition, we are taking this legacy even further,” said Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The striking all-black exterior enhances its bold and commanding road presence, making a powerful statement that resonates with adventure seekers and lifestyle enthusiasts alike, he noted.

The Hilux Black Edition features an all-black exterior theme with a black front grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels with customized hub caps, black ORVMs, door handles, fender garnish and fuel lid garnish.

Inside, you get leather upholstery and features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-way powered driver seat, an electrochromic IRVM, a rearview camera, cruise control and more.

The Hilux Black Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 201 BHP and 500 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle comes with a four-wheel-drive system with an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential and active traction control.

Bookings for the Hilux Black Edition are now open and deliveries will commence this month, the company said.