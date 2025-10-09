Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition

Bangalore: Building on the success of the 2024 LEADER EDITION, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is set to make an even bolder impression with the launch of 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION. With refreshed styling and premium enhancements, this latest edition further amplifies the Fortuner’s commanding road presence, offering customers a sportier and more dynamic appeal.

The New Fortuner LEADER EDITION has been carefully designed to meet the aspirations of SUV enthusiasts who seek unmatched performance combined with contemporary styling. Staying true to Fortuner’s legacy, LEADER EDITION continues to deliver excellent performance, reliable off-road capability, and exceptional ride comfort powered by 2.8L diesel engine. The 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION is available in 4x2 Automatic and Manual Transmission variants in Attitude black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver colour options.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, our customers’ evolving lifestyle preferences inspire us to continually refresh and enhance our offerings. We are grateful for the strong acceptance and overwhelming response to the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, which has further strengthened the SUV’s legacy as an icon on Indian roads.

Encouraged by this trust, we are delighted to introduce the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION, an offering for those seeking a sportier, more dynamic SUV. We are confident that this refreshed edition will further delight our customers and reinforce Fortuner’s position as the benchmark in the premium SUV segment.”

With a host of new styling elements, including a new grille design with front and rear bumper spoilers and Chrome garnish, further elevates the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION iconic stance. The dual-tone roof in black accentuates its premium edge and enhances its bold character. The glossy black alloy wheels and a distinctive hood emblem ensure a commanding presence on every journey.

The interiors of the New Fortuner LEADER EDITION instantly reflect its refined sportiness. The black and maroon dual-tone seats and door trims exude sophistication, while the addition of auto-folding mirrors, illuminated scuff plates enhance both, style and convenience. Advanced features like the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) further strengthen the vehicle’s overall safety package. Every detail has been crafted to elevate the driving experience while retaining the Fortuner’s hallmark of comfort and reliability.

At the heart of the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION is Toyota’s proven 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbocharged engine, equipped with a Variable Geometry Turbocharger for superior performance and efficiency. Delivering an impressive 201bhp of power and 500* Nm of torque, the engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth power delivery and enhanced driving comfort. With its rear-wheel drive (RWD) 4x2 configuration, the New Fortuner LEADER EDITION strikes a fine balance between commanding performance and everyday drivability, making it a versatile companion for diverse road conditions.

To offer customers complete peace of mind, the Fortuner Leader Edition variants are backed by a range of tailored finance solutions, including up to 8-year funding plans with low EMIs, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance, and pre-approved options for Value-Added Services such as extended warranty and Toyota Genuine Accessories. This is complemented by five years of complimentary roadside assistance, a standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km, and the customizable Toyota Smiles Plus service package, ensuring a seamless and worry-free ownership experience.

Since its debut 15 years ago, the Fortuner has cemented its place as India’s most loved and trusted SUV. Renowned for its bulletproof reliability, imposing road presence, timeless SUV design, and true 4x4 capability, the Fortuner continues to set benchmarks that remain unmatched in its segment, with over 3,00,000 units sold.