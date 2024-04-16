Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched at Rs 20.99 Lakh

Pune: Japanese automaker Toyota on Monday introduced a new top end petrol variant of the Innova Hycross to boost sales in a fiercely competitive growing SUV market in the country.

The latest addition to the Innova Hycross line-up, boasts of over 10 advanced comfort and technology features thus raising the bar of the value proposition for customers who are seeking for more.

Bookings of the Innova Hycross GX (O) variant are already open with deliveries expected to start from April 15.

The new Innova Hycross GX (O) variant is available in 7-seater or 8-seater configurations priced at Rs 21.13 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh, respectively.

“The new Innova Hycross petrol GX (O) variant offers enhanced comfort and advanced technology carefully blending the spirit of luxury and efficiency,” said Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

He said while the performance remains top-class, the 10+ features are expected to strongly resonate with customers who are looking for a fully loaded petrol version with an attractive proposition aimed at meeting their evolving lifestyle requirements.

The Innova Hycross GX (O) is powered by Toyota’s 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 172 BHP and 205 Nm. The engine is paired with a 10-step CVT.

The Innova Hycross GX (O) variant is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, a roof spoiler with an LED stop lamp and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold and integrated turn indicators.

The GX (O) variant gets a chestnut-themed interior with soft-touch leather trim on the dashboard and door panels and a rear sunshade.

The MPV is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control.

The safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with Auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors.