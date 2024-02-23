Toyota Innova HyCross Clocks 50,000 Sales Milestone in 14 Months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said that its flagship model, the Innova HyCross, has crossed 50,000 units in cumulative sales within 14 months of its launch.

At present the Innova Hycross MPV has a waiting time of at least six months in top Indian cities.

In November 2022, the new Toyota Innova Hycross entered the Indian market as the third-generation version of Toyota’s popular MPV with prices starting from Rs 18.30 lakh in both 7- and 8-seater layouts.

For the third-generation model, the company changed the MPV’s DNA by going from a body-on-frame construction to a monocoque chassis, choosing a front-wheel-drive over rear-wheel-drive, and converting it from a diesel-powered model at its core to a petrol-only offering, along with a strong-hybrid powertrain option for the first time.

The Toyota Innova Hycross became popular due to benefits such as Toyota’s lower cost of service, five years of free roadside assistance, and the 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty on the strong-hybrid setup’s battery pack.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Innova HyCross, reaching the 50,000 units sales milestone within just fourteen months of its launch,” said Sabari Manohar, VP Sales and Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.