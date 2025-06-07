Toyota Hilux
The Hilux truly offers the most advanced experience by beautifully harmonizing performance with glamorous interiors that combines sophistication and practicality with innovation, style and design.
Key Highlights of Toyota Hilux
Hilux is powered by 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine & available in an option of 6-Speed Automatic or 6-Speed Manual Transmission
With world-class engineering, enhanced safety, advanced technology and best-in-class comfort, every day will be an adventure. Automatic Transmission (AT) variant provides segment-leading power of 204 hp & torque output of 500 Nm; Manual Transmission (MT) variants generate 204 hp and 420 Nm. All variants come with a 4X4 drivetrain enabling customers to engage in smooth off-roading
The lifestyle vehicle renowned for its ruggedness sports a bold look with a Muscular Bonnet Line & Piano black Trapezoidal Grille with thick chrome frame thereby lending a sophisticated feel. Further, it comes with striking 18-inches Alloy Wheels with Super Chrome Finish
Sharp Swept Back LED Headlights & LED Rear Combi-lamps with an iconic night-time signature complete the modern look of the lifestyle vehicle
Top safety features such as 7 SRS Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC) Electronic Systems to keep vehicle control under adverse weather & road conditions
Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD) ensures complete control for driver in any conditions
VFC steering that provides natural handling that matches the speed of the vehicle
First-in-segment features such as Drive modes options (Power & Eco), Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors for a smooth drive
Utmost passenger comfort on the inside with Leather Seats, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Smart Entry & Auto Head Lamps
Eight-inch infotainment table style screen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay provides entertainment and seamless connectivity technology
Toyota Hilux is available in exciting colors – Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White & Grey Metallic
Large deck which provides unmatchable space & flexibility
Overall Features of Toyota Hilux
Performance Features
2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine
500Nm of Torque which is by far the best in the segment
All variants equipped with 4X4 drive capabilities along with many first-in-segment features
Hilux comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700mm
Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform with rigid frame structure
Exterior Features
LED Headlamps with Chrome Accents
Bold Piano black Trapezoidal grille with thick Chrome Surrounds
LED DRL & Turn Indicator in Headlamps
LED Rear Combination Lamps
Front & Rear LED Fog lamps with Chrome Accents
18-inch Super Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels
Safety and Security Features
7 SRS Airbags
Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assist & Downhill Assist Electronic Controls
Automatic Limited Slip Differential
ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Emergency Brake Signal
Cruise Control, Shift Switch Sequential & Shift Lock System
Electrochromic IRVM
Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio
ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System
Anti-Pinch Driver Side Power Window
Interior Features
New eight-inch Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio (with Android Auto/Apple Carplay) and Smartphone-based Navigation
Premium Leather Seats (Only in AT Variant)
Front Centre Sliding Armrest with Storage
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Upper Cooled Glove Box
Comfort and Convenience
Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop button
Dual Zone Fully Automatic AC
Cruise Control
Eight-way Powered Front Seat (Driver)
Eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Outside Rear-view Mirror Electric Adjust/Electric Retract