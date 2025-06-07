Key Highlights of Toyota Hilux



Hilux is powered by 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine & available in an option of 6-Speed Automatic or 6-Speed Manual Transmission



With world-class engineering, enhanced safety, advanced technology and best-in-class comfort, every day will be an adventure. Automatic Transmission (AT) variant provides segment-leading power of 204 hp & torque output of 500 Nm; Manual Transmission (MT) variants generate 204 hp and 420 Nm. All variants come with a 4X4 drivetrain enabling customers to engage in smooth off-roading

The lifestyle vehicle renowned for its ruggedness sports a bold look with a Muscular Bonnet Line & Piano black Trapezoidal Grille with thick chrome frame thereby lending a sophisticated feel. Further, it comes with striking 18-inches Alloy Wheels with Super Chrome Finish

Sharp Swept Back LED Headlights & LED Rear Combi-lamps with an iconic night-time signature complete the modern look of the lifestyle vehicle

Top safety features such as 7 SRS Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC) Electronic Systems to keep vehicle control under adverse weather & road conditions

Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD) ensures complete control for driver in any conditions

VFC steering that provides natural handling that matches the speed of the vehicle

First-in-segment features such as Drive modes options (Power & Eco), Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors for a smooth drive

Utmost passenger comfort on the inside with Leather Seats, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Smart Entry & Auto Head Lamps

Eight-inch infotainment table style screen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay provides entertainment and seamless connectivity technology

Toyota Hilux is available in exciting colors – Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White & Grey Metallic

Large deck which provides unmatchable space & flexibility

Overall Features of Toyota Hilux



Performance Features



2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine



500Nm of Torque which is by far the best in the segment

All variants equipped with 4X4 drive capabilities along with many first-in-segment features

Hilux comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700mm

Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform with rigid frame structure

Exterior Features

LED Headlamps with Chrome Accents

Bold Piano black Trapezoidal grille with thick Chrome Surrounds

LED DRL & Turn Indicator in Headlamps

LED Rear Combination Lamps

Front & Rear LED Fog lamps with Chrome Accents

18-inch Super Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels

Safety and Security Features

7 SRS Airbags



Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assist & Downhill Assist Electronic Controls

Automatic Limited Slip Differential

ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist

Trailer Sway Control

Emergency Brake Signal

Cruise Control, Shift Switch Sequential & Shift Lock System

Electrochromic IRVM

Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio

ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System

Anti-Pinch Driver Side Power Window

Interior Features



New eight-inch Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio (with Android Auto/Apple Carplay) and Smartphone-based Navigation



Premium Leather Seats (Only in AT Variant)

Front Centre Sliding Armrest with Storage

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Upper Cooled Glove Box

Comfort and Convenience



Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop button



Dual Zone Fully Automatic AC

Cruise Control

Eight-way Powered Front Seat (Driver)

Eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Outside Rear-view Mirror Electric Adjust/Electric Retract



